New Jackass TV Series Is Headed to Paramount+

Following the successful theatrical debut of Jackass Forever, we have some major new developments to report in the world of immature stunts—a new revival of the Jackass TV series is reportedly heading to Paramount+. According to Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on a post-earnings analyst call, the film’s profitability has led straight into a new series from the Jackass creators.

“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Bakish said to investors. It’s the first in a planned series of projects that will launch on the streaming network as TV spin-offs “to leverage earlier theatrical success of movies.” Paramount Pictures produced the film, which debuted to $23.5 million from 3,604 theaters. In the wake of promoting the film, host Johnny Knoxville and crew even had a show-stealing match at Wrestlemania.

One has to wonder, though: With Jackass Forever being clearly intended as a final farewell to the era of dangerous stunts for Knoxville and the rest of the original Jackass crew, do they really intend to immediately subject their bodies to that kind of punishment again in a new TV series? Or is the series meant to be a jumping off point for the next generation of Jackass performers? It does seem like one could easily have younger performers step into the role of performing all the dangerous stunts, while Knoxville and co. simply oversee the madness and egg them on. Dare we say, it seems like a significantly safer proposition than a 51-year-old Knoxville continuing to fire himself out of cannons.

We’ll bring you more news on the new Jackass revival as it’s released.