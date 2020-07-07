John Mulaney is Bringing New Sack Lunch Bunch Specials to Comedy Central

Comedy Central has announced that John Mulaney will headline and executive produce two specials for the channel, both continuations of Mulaney’s children’s musical comedy special that released on Netflix last December, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. One promises to be a holiday-themed episode that will reunite the original cast.

“I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the ‘Sack Lunch Bunch,’” Mulaney said in a statement. “I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands, said “We couldn’t be more excited about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership.” Mulaney last worked with Comedy Central on his 2012 special New in Town.



