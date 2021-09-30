The 5 New TV Shows You Can't Miss in October

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a ton of emails with subject lines like “The Christmas Shop Is Here (It’s Never Too Early)” and “Beat the Holiday Rush with These Merry Must-Haves.” I say, slow your, roll retail shops. Sure the Hallmark Channel is premiering the first of a gazillion holiday movies this month. But let’s savor this apple picking season while it lasts.

This month on Paste TV we will be covering the return of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, the long-delayed third season of HBO’s Succession, and the final season of HBO’s Insecure. We will also be reviewing some spooky entries including Chucky on Syfy, One of Us is Lying on Peacock, and I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime.

But with TV back in full swing, there’s even a bigger chance you might miss some of the under-the-radar offerings. So pour yourself a pumpkin-flavored latte and check out the five new shows you can’t miss this month:

Executive Producers: Jason Tracey, Anthony Zuiker

Stars: William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez

Premiere Date: October 6 at 10 p.m. on CBS

It’s time to follow the evidence, as the original CSI returns with William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sarah Sidle. It’s been six years since we last saw the Las Vegas crime lab, now headed up by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome). But when Captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) is attacked, the old and new come together to solve the crime and defend their department. CBS is billing this as a sequel (not a reboot) to the original series. From the moment The Who’s “Who Are You” theme song blares, you’ll feel right at home. Keep an eye out for a few more returning faces as well, including Wally Langham as David Hodges. The series will also be available on Paramount+.

Executive Producers: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healey, Daniel Calin, Neal Baer, Robert Pardo, Andrew Raines, Andrew Smyth, Daniel Calin

Stars: Justin Willman, Andrew Smyth, Joanne Chang, Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi

Premiere Date: October 6 on Netflix

What do you do when you’ve done almost every iteration of a baking show? You up the ante and making it a baking show with an engineering twist. In this eight-episode series, a baker and an engineer (a Bakineer team as the show refers to them) meet for the first time to create edible masterpieces. Think a boat that you can eat—but will also float—or a delectable skyscraper that can withstand an earthquake.

Executive Producers: Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, Chris Harris, Eugenio Derbez

Stars: Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, and many more

Premiere Date: October 8 on AppleTV+

Eugenio Derbez (so fantastic in the movie CODA) stars as Máximo Gallardo, a wealthy man regaling his beloved nephew with stories of his time as a pool boy in 1984 at a luxury resort in Acapulco. Enrique Arrizon plays the younger Maximo who soon learns that catering to the very rich is not as easy as it sounds—especially when you have a crush on the boss’s girlfriend (Camila Perez). Austin Winsberg is one of the creators of the series, and as he proved with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, he knows how to weave the show’s lighter, comedic moments with more dramatic themes, as Maximo struggles to keep his integrity in the faces of many temptations. Told in both English and Spanish, this charming and delightful series is one of the few truly bilingual television series.

Executive Producers: Ben Turner ,Gabe Turner, Leo Pearlman, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz

Stars: Chris Cassidy, Luca Parmitano, Drew Morgan, Emily Nelson, Heather Bergman, Samuel Ting, Ken Bollweg

Premiere Date: October 6 on Disney+

This six-episode docuseries follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on his final mission. Filmed both on the ground and in space, Among the Stars brings viewers up close as Cassidy and his team work to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), a $2 billion science experiment which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years and on location Johnson Space Center in Houston, European Space Agency in Cologne, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency outside of Tokyo and the Russian Space Agency in Star City, Among the Stars brings viewers right into Cassidy’s world as it reveals the high, high stakes of space travel.

Executive Producers: Kristen Dunphy and Sam Meikle

Stars: Rudi Dharmalingam, Geraldine Hakewill, Mandy McElhinney

Premiere Date: October 18 at 9 p.m. on Showtime

Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam) is a nurse at Wakefield, a psychiatric hospital in New South Wales’s Blue Mountains. For years he has helped patients struggling with their mental health when he suddenly finds himself losing his grip on reality and he doesn’t know why. The eight-episode series, which aired earlier this year in Australia, is inspired by series creator Kristen Dunphy’s personal experiences. Dunphy has been very open about her struggles with depression and panic disorder and her three psychiatric hospitalizations. She weaves this into a series that brings humor and heart to understanding mental illness along with an intense psychological mystery.



Amy Amatangelo, the TV Gal®, is a Boston-based freelance writer and a member of the Television Critics Association. She wasn’t allowed to watch much TV as a child and now her parents have to live with this as her career. You can follow her on Twitter (@AmyTVGal).

