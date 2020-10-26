Oscar Isaac Eyed to Star in Marvel Moon Knight Series at Disney+

Add another name to the ever-growing list of A-list talent who have starred in projects within or adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Oscar Isaac. The highly respected Guatemalan-American actor, fresh off his run within the Star Wars universe as cocksure X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, is reportedly in talks to star in his own Disney+ Marvel series, Moon Knight.

This would be a rather juicy role for Isaac, and perhaps not a surprising one for many actors to covet, because Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s most eccentric and unusual heroes. Originally a mercenary named Marc Spector, Moon Knight is a vigilante who fights crime under numerous disguises and aliases, but is also empowered with superpowers (and sometimes insanity) when he is possessed by an ancient Egyptian moon god named Khonshu. The character was originally created in 1975 and has often been referred to as one of Marvel’s answers to Batman, as one of the identities taken on by Spector is a millionaire playboy named Steven Grant—very much like Bruce Wayne. Moon Knight, however, is a much more erratic and off-the-wall character than Batman, and it would no doubt give Isaac a chance to stretch his considerable acting chops.

The Moon Knight series is being developed and written by Jeremy Slater, who filled the same role for Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, although a director for the series has yet to be announced by Disney. Nor has any production timeline been set yet—and there are numerous projects likely ahead of Moon Knight in the queue, such as announced series like She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (starring Iman Vellani). The MCU’s latest streaming component has yet to properly kick off, but will do so in December with WandaVision, followed by Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Isaac, meanwhile, has been all over the place recently. He starred in Denis Villeneueve’s sadly delayed Dune as Duke Leto Atreides, and also appears in Paul Schrader’s upcoming The Card Counter and HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage.