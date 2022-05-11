First Kill Trailer Introduces Netflix's Vampire Drama from V. E. Schwab

Netflix has just released the first trailer for their upcoming vampire drama First Kill. The eight-episode series comes from author V. E. Schwab, with Felicia D. Henderson acting as showrunner. According to the official logline:

“When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…”

The cast includes Imani Lewis (Cal), Sarah Catherine Hook (Juliette), Elizabeth Mitchell (Margo), Will Swenson (Sebastian), Aubion Wise (Talia), Jason Robert Moore (Jack), Gracie Dzienny (Elinor), Dylan McNamara (Oliver), Dominic Goodman (Apollo), Phillip Mullings Jr. (Theo), MK xyz (Tess), Jonas Dylan Allen (Ben), and Roberto Mendez (Noah).

Check out the trailer below; First Kill premieres Friday, June 10th on Netflix.



