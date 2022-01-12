Monsters Assemble in the First Teaser for Netflix's Big Mouth Spin-off Human Resources

Long-awaited and no doubt filthy Netflix animated spin-off Human Resources finally unveiled its first trailer and premiere date today, giving the monsters from Big Mouth even more free reign to run wild. Co-created and executive produced by the same Big Mouth team of Nick Kroll, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Fleckett and Mark Levin, Human Resources aims to focus more on the daily lives of its menagerie of odd creatures as they shuffle through the interdimensional bureaucracy of Human Resources that guides the lives of human beings in every emotional and sexual way imaginable. The series is scheduled to drop its entire first season on Netflix on Friday, March 18.

All the classic non-human characters of Big Mouth are returning, such as Maury the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll), Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph), and the panoply of supporting characters: The Shame Wizard, the various Lovebugs, Tito the Anxiety Mosquito and more. They’re joined by various new characters, including Petra the Ambition Gremlin (Rosie Perez), Keith From Grief (Henry Winkler) and Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park) as the Big Mouth world continues to build up its Inside Out-style constellation of emotional support.

One thing is for certain: The show will almost certainly be both bawdy as hell and frequently hilarious, particularly with its incredibly deep cast of vocal talent. Check out the first teaser below for a little taste of what’s to come in March.