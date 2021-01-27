Netflix's Fantasy Series Shadow and Bone Debuts First Look Photos and Release Date

Get ready for Netflix’s latest hit fantasy series: Shadow and Bone is coming soon. Better yet, Netflix has just released the first look images for the show, which is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels. Eric Heisserer’s entire magical series will hit Netflix on April 23, but these new photos offer an exciting peek into the fictional lands of Shadow and Bone.

The series will follow Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei), a quiet orphan and soldier in a war-torn world. When she discovers an incredible power that could set her country free, she is ripped from her past and into a new world: Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers. In order to fight the Shadow Fold, she must learn to balance her powers and find the right allies to trust.

Showrunner Heisserer said of the series and the new photos in a statement:

These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books. We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. You’re immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it’s our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show.

Original book series author Bardugo added:

Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world. Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It’s a story about the people who have been told how much they don’t matter proving how much they do. And it’s been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters.

Along with Heisserer and Bardugo, Lee Toland Krieger (Riverdale, YOU) has signed on to executive produce and direct the series. The series will star Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes.

“The series has an incredibly passionate fanbase,” Heisserer added, “and we can’t wait for new people to discover the magic that is Shadow and Bone.”

Shadow and Bone will be available to stream on Netflix on April 23.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

