Return to Point Place in Netflix's First Trailer for That '90s Show

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for their sequel sitcom That ‘90s Show, giving us our first look at the return of classic That ‘70s Show characters and their children. The trailer shows Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty, along with special guest appearances by Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama.

According to a press release, That ‘90s Show takes place in 1995, and will follow Leia Forman’s desperate search for a change of pace in her life. “When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

In addition to Leia acting as the series’ connection to the original through her parents Eric and Donna Forman, Netflix also revealed that Jay is actually Jay Kelso, son of Michael Kelso and Jackie.

That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith (Red), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), Callie Haverda (Leia), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Mace Coronel (Jay), Maxwell Donovan (Nate), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), and Sam Morelos (Nikki). That ‘70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner, return as creators of That ‘90s Show, with That ‘70s Show showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh join the show as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below; That ‘90s Show premieres Thursday, January 19th, 2023 on Netflix.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.