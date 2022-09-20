Mike Flanagan's Latest Netflix Horror Spectacle Arrives with First Midnight Club Trailer

After the likes of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, it’s safe to say that writer-director Mike Flanagan has been on the roll of a lifetime in producing critically acclaimed horror television for Netflix in recent years, in addition to his prolific film output. And now we’re only a few weeks away from the next entry in that ghoulish series, with the arrival of Netflix series The Midnight Club on Oct. 7, 2022. The YA-infused horror anthology finally unveiled its first trailer today after months of speculation, which will be sure to send anticipation into overdrive.

On one hand, The Midnight Club may have more in common with Hill House and Bly Manor in the sense that it’s an adaptation of a classic piece of horror writing, although the original Midnight Club was a 1994 Christopher Pike novel aimed at more of a young adult audience. The structure, meanwhile, sees a group of young people telling scary stories in a mode that can’t help but evoke 1990s nostalgia for Are You Afraid of the Dark?, although the hospice setting ratchets up the creep factor significantly. As the official synopsis puts it:

A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories. One night they make a pact that the first one to succumb to their disease is responsible for communicating with the others from beyond the grave. After one of them dies, bizarre occurrences begin.

The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota as the titular patients of the Rotterdam Home, with additional appearances from Midnight Mass alums Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan. In a real casting coup, they’re also joined by Nightmare on Elm Street legend Heather Langenkamp as the doctor running the facility, a move that also calls back to her role as a doctor tending to mentally disturbed kids in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

Clearly, there’s no shortage of reasons to get excited about The Midnight Club, so check out the first trailer below.