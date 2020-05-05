This Instagram Account Is Solely Dedicated to Connell's Chain in Normal People

If you’re not yet hip to Hulu’s delicious new series Normal People, what are you even doing? The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s popular novel is streaming now—ready to make your quarantine just a little more interesting.

This show’s wardrobing department really did a fantastic job. There’s a wash of crushed velvet, dangling feathers, vintage-style sundresses and sexy soccer uniforms as we watch Marianne and Connell get together, break up and emotionally torture each other throughout their high school days all the way through their college years at Trinity College in Dublin and into infinity. But one particular costuming quirk has really gotten people’s attention: The dainty silver chain Connell wears around his neck at all times. For some, it may conjure memories of gaudy ’90s menswear trends, but for Connell Heads, it only amplifies his hotness.

Fans of the show are so taken with Connell’s Chain that one of them actually made an Instagram account entirely dedicated to the neck candy. @connellschain posts stills of the chain-clad Connell in various degrees of clothing several times a day—Connell shirtless in the pool, Connell wiping sweat from his brow on the soccer field, Connell shirtless again, only this time, in bed. The profile has nearly doubled its follower count since I began following it a few days ago: As of this writing, Connell’s Chain has nearly 30,000 loyal followers and counting. Let’s hear it for this thirsty yet genius content most likely brought on by quarantine boredom.

Season one of Normal People is streaming now on Hulu. We just named it one of the best shows on TV right now.

Read: Normal People Is the Thirsty—but Authentic—Irish Drama of Your Quarantine Dreams