Marriage Counseling, Casino Troubles and Family Drama Shape the New Trailer for Ozark Season 3

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back as Marty and Wendy Byrde in the forthcoming third season of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark. The new season drops on March 27 on the streaming platform, with a new trailer out from Netflix today (March 5).

The trailer takes place six months after Season 2’s end, with The Missouri Belle casino up and running as Marty and Wendy fight for control over their family’s future, their marriage suffering from the stress of their situation. While Marty is content with keeping things as they are, Wendy wants to expand, with a little help from Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro. But everything goes haywire when Wendy’s brother, Ben, pays them a visit.

Watch the trailer for Ozark Season 3 below, and revisit the new season’s previous teaser and first-look photos right here.