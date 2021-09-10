Jeremy Renner Adds Intensity to Local Politics in Mayor of Kingstown Trailer

Paramount+ has released a trailer for its new drama series Mayor of Kingstown. According to a press release, the series (which comes from Yellowstone writer/director Taylor Sheridan and actor/singer Hugh Dillon) “follows the McLusky family—power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

The impressive cast reunites Sheridan with Wind River star Jeremy Renner as the titular pseudo-mayor alongside Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa.

November is looking to be a busy month for Renner on our TV screens. He will also be starring in Hawkeye series for Marvel Studios on Disney+ later that month.

Sheridan’s move to writer/director has been wildly successful since writing 2015’s Sicario and following his 2017 Academy Award Nomination for Hell or High Water. His previous show for Paramount, Yellowstone, was the most watched cable show of 2020.

While Mayor of Kingstown may bear some unfortunate confusion with HBO’s Mare of Easttown, the new series looks to be another intriguing addition to Sheridan’s unique brand of filmography exploring crime across modern America.

Check out the new trailer below; the series premieres Sunday, November 14 on Paramount+



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila.

