All Creatures Great and Small Trailer: PBS Nails Wholesome and Nostalgic Content for Quarantine

At this stage of quarantine, all of us would rather be anywhere than locked in our homes. Luckily, PBS’ Masterpiece has answered our homebound prayers, with the network providing a full-bodied escapist fantasy in All Creatures Great and Small set in the 1930s and shot on location within the Yorkshire Dales.

A refreshed reboot of the classic 1970s BBC series of the same name, this show traces the “heartwarming and hilarious” adventures of James Herriot, a young British veterinarian with an eccentric mentor to boot. Boasting creatives from other Anglophile favorites like Downton Abbey’s Brian Percival as lead director and The Last Kingdom’s Ben Vanstone as lead writer and Executive Producer, this show is ensured to delight in its charms.

If Briticisms fail to win you over, stay for the precious parade of animals and lush knitwear of the costuming. Shot as a six-part series, including a Christmas special, there will be nothing more wholesome on television this year.

Nicholas Ralph stars as Herriot, and the ensemble cast includes Samuel West, Callum Woodhouse, Anna Madeley and Rachel Shenton. The series will premiere in January 2021 as part of Masterpiece’s 50th anniversary season. Watch the trailer here:



