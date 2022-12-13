PBS Masterpiece Reveals Dreamy Teaser for Third and Final Sanditon Season

PBS Masterpiece has unveiled a dreamy teaser at the third (and final!) season of Sanditon, which hopefully sees our beloved Jane Austen characters getting the happily ever after they deserve. Based on her unfinished novel, Sanditon premiered in 2020 and was initially cancelled after one season. Yet devoted fans were able to bring the series back to life for two more seasons.

“It’s a thrill to be bringing Sanditon back to audiences for one more trip to the seaside,” said Executive Producer Belinda Campbell, as reported by Deadline. “This third and final season is full of the heart and joyful spirit that viewers will connect with. Our dedicated fans have been absolutely amazing in their support of the show, and we hope they’ll enjoy the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories.”

As seen in the teaser, Season 3 will see the return of Rose Williams (Charlotte Heywood), Crystal Clarke (Georgina Lambe), Ben Lloyd-Hughes (Alexander Colbourne), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Jack Fox (Edward Denham), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Sophie Winkleman (Lady Susan), and Cai Brigden (Ralph Starling). There are also many new faces joining the town, including Emma Fielding (Lady Montrose), Alice Orr-Ewing (Lydia), Edward Davis (Lord Henry Montrose), James Bolam (Rowleigh Pryce), and Liam Garrigan (Samuel Colbourne). Justin Young will continue to serve as lead writer and executive producer for the show’s final season.

“Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for Masterpiece, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans,” said Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson, as reported by Deadline. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season.”

Check out the teaser below; The third and final season of Sanditon will premiere March 19, 2023 on PBS.



