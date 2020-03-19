Quibi Shares the Trailer for Murder House Flip, Which Is as Dystopian as It Sounds

“To afford to live by the beach, we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up,” says a homebuyer in the trailer for Quibi’s series Murder House Flip. The man’s explanation pretty much sums up the feel of the entire show, which melds HGTV’s satisfying home renovation shows with the blood-curdling horror of true crime.

Quibi launches on April 6, with Murder House Flip also debuting the same day. The description from Quibi reads:

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

The premise, while appearing absurd, is actually an interesting way to gauge the inaccessibility of the housing market and the lengths to which people will go to fulfill their fantasy of homeownership.

“Could you take a shower where he dismembered her?” asks Joelle Uzyel in the trailer. The answer, we’re assuming, is: “For this price? Hell yeah.”

Watch the trailer for Muder House Flip below and see Quibi’s complete launch slate here.