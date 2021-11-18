The Trailer for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Is Filled with Holiday Spirit

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a little music!

In a Christmas miracle, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is being revived with a new two-hour movie on the Roku Channel. Titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the holiday special reunites the cast of the recently cancelled NBC musical-comedy series.

The returning cast includes Jane Levy alongside Skyler Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters. Richard Shephard, who directed the pilot for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, will direct the Christmas special.

The show follows Jane Levy’s Zoey, who after an MRI gone awry, can suddenly hear the soundtrack of people’s lives; their innermost thoughts set to a Beatles song, a Whitney Houston ballad or a Katy Perry number. The Christmas special takes place after the death of Zoey’s father in Season 1, as she tries to bring her family and friends together for one Extraordinary Christmas.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist became a cult favorite during its two season run. Alongside a passionate fanbase the series also garnered critical praise critical praise for its great performances and delightful musical numbers. Roku bought the rights to the previous two seasons and the success of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas might lead to the development of future episodes.

The trailer promises to open the holiday season with just enough music and heart to get anyone in a festive mood. The movie may be the merry conclusion to the series, or perhaps the beginning of its second act.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will air on the Roku Channel on Wednesday, December 1st.

Check out the trailer below.



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila

