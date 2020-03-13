Schitt's Creek to Be Sent Off with a Post-Finale Documentary

Unfortunately, April 7 marks the end of Schitt’s Creek, everyone’s favorite sleeper hit sitcom. The finale will come paired with a documentary, titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, which will air directly after the finale. Series co-creator and star Dan Levy says the documentary is not only celebrating six years of the show but also “the fandom that has lifted this show to heights we never dreamed possible.”

Some joyful news: We made a documentary celebrating six years of Schitt’s Creek and, most importantly, the fandom that has lifted this show to heights we never dreamed possible. It’s really special and I can’t wait for you all to watch it right after the finale. https://t.co/1VNWcrAoLG — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 12, 2020

The Amy Segal-directed documentary will feature never-before-seen footage of stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, as well as audition tapes, wardrobe fittings (hopefully some context for Moira Rose’s incredible ensembles) and an emotional final script reading. The special will also feature interviews with some of the show’s celebrity fans, including Paula Abdul, Carol Burnett, Amy Sedaris, Cameron Crowe and more.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt’s Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,” says Pop TV President Brad Schwartz in a statement. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Schitt’s Creek has long been one of our favorite shows here at Paste, and the final season is a must-watch for any fan of TV comedy. You can check out the finale on April 7, simulcasted on Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the finale documentary below, plus Paste’s late-January video appreciation of Schitt’s Creek further down.