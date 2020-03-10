Scooby-Doo and the Gang Get New Looks from Bjork's Stylist for a New Touring Stage Show

The massive popularity of Scooby-Doo has persisted for over 50 years now, and has seen the always hungry Great Dane and his mystery solving friends pop up in almost every possible medium. 2020 will be another big year for all the Doo fans of the world, with both a major motion picture coming out and the launch of a brand new live stage show. Monlove and Warner Bros. Consumer Products’ Scooby-Doo! And the Lost City of Gold is scheduled to kick off in Halifax on March 19, and will be making its way throughout North America through the end of June; you can find the full list of 55 tour dates here.

A lot of hard work goes into bringing a beloved cartoon into the real world. You can expect a giant medley of newfangled tech and old-fashioned singing and dancing in The Lost City of Gold, with a 6’ 4” animatronic of Scooby bringing the good boy himself to life. The show’s original concept, book, music and lyrics were written by Monlove’s Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, who also worked on Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure. And the costumes, which are the main reason we’re talking about the show right now, were designed by Edda Gudmundsdottir, the noted fashion designer known for her collaborations with Bjork.

When you think of Scooby, Shaggy, Velma and the gang you get some pretty clear images in your head. Velma’s got that boxy sweater, Daphne’s always wearing purple, and Fred has that weird ascot thing that probably wasn’t even in style when he first wore it back in 1969. You need to vary it up a bit for a live show like this, though; as iconic as though original costumes are, a stage show requires costume changes, both to fit the plot and setting, and also simply to impress the audience. So enter Gudmundsdottir, who was tasked with updating those classic looks in a way that still makes each character recognizable and that’s in keeping with their personality and long-defined sense of style. Based on the images below, it’s safe to say that Gudmundsdottir pretty much nailed it.

Here’s a sneak preview of the fashions Edda Gudmundsdottir designed for Scooby-Doo! And the Lost City of Gold. We’re especially fond of Velma’s stylish but highly functional vest, and Scooby’s adorable pajamas. We’d totally let a Great Dane take over our bed if they were dressed as cutely as Scooby is here. Check out those designs below, and you can find more information at the show’s official site.