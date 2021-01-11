Mr. Wilford's Back in First Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer

The first season of TNT’s Snowpiercer, adapted from Bong Joon-ho’s scintillating 2013 actioner of the same name, proved to be a pleasant surprise for us during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the show started out on slightly rocky ground, it grew into its characters very nicely as it picked up steam, even if it meant somewhat leaving supposed star Daveed Diggs as more of a glorified supporting player. By the time the first season came to a close in July, we were fully invested in Jennifer Connelly’s character Melanie in particular, and thirsty for more subterfuge and train combat. And it’s coming right around the corner, as the second season of Snowpiercer will premiere on TNT on Monday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. ET. The first trailer for season 2, meanwhile, can be seen below.

This second season picks up directly where the first left off—a cataclysm has struck the train, as the existence of a second train portends the arrival of the sinister Mr. Wilford, who was long thought dead in the disaster that froze the Earth seven years earlier. As TNT’s full synopsis puts it:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

It sounds to us like this second season will be drawing some inspiration from the original French Snowpiercer comics in particular, which definitely has us excited. And who wouldn’t be looking forward to seeing Sean Bean on TV in a juicy villain role, right? Who wants to take bets on how he dies on screen this time? Frozen into a statue and shattered, perhaps?

Check out the full Snowpiercer trailer below.