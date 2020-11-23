Watch: Henry's Court Descends into Madness in a Sneak Peek from The Spanish Princess Finale

Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be Tudors. Or Tudor loyalists, anyway. In the service of Henry VIII, Lady Pole’s own son turns on her and his family to seize their lands following the beheading of Lord Stafford. It’s a heartbreaking scene from the upcoming final episode of The Spanish Princess, a series we would love to go on and on. But things are about to turn especially dark as heads are rolling in Henry’s court, and it’s all Catherine can do to stay alive and in power (for now).

In the following clip from “Peace,” Maggie Pole—who has really been through the ringer both personally and in terms of her family’s position throughout the Wars of the Roses—must take a stand to try and protect what is hers. Like anyone who dared to oppose the king, though, she is unlikely to succeed.

Maggie is certainly not the only one fighting for her life in the finale; according to Starz,“as Henry descends into madness, the stakes have never been higher for Catherine. Her husband has become a threat to her life.” The episode—written by show EPs Emma Frost and Matthew Graham, and directed by Rebecca Gatward—will give us our last glimpse of the indomitable Charlotte Hope as Catherine, who has really carried the emotional weight of this entire series on her shoulders with aplomb.

If you have somehow missed out on The Spanish Princess, now is the time to catch up: you can read my Season 2 review, check out our video recap of the premiere, as well as interviews with the cast and showrunners.

The Spanish Princess concludes Sunday, November 29th on Starz. Check out a sneak peek from “Peace” below:



