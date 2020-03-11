Watch: An Appreciation of Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard is CBS All Access’ latest series set in the Star Trek universe (but that is, of course, obvious). It’s a continuation of the events from The Next Generation, but taking place 20 years after the events of the 2002 film Nemesis. It follows the new adventures of Admiral Jean-Lic Picard (Patrick Stewart), who is pulled into a mystery surrounding the last remaining sentient androids—ones who have a connection to his dearly departed friend Commander Data. But there is also a secondary story about Picard having parted ways with Starfleet after the destruction of the Romulan star system, and the lasting effects of both of those decisions.

So far, Star Trek: Picard has been part mystery, part “let’s assemble a motley crew of rogues and head into space!” Also, there’s the Borg!

Below, Paste TV Editor Allison Keene and Editor-in-Chief Josh Jackson discuss this engaging (see what I did there?) new series (you can also check out Liz Shannon Miller’s review of the season here):

Star Trek: Picard is currently available on CBS All Access.

For more TV recommendations, check out our previous installments:

An Appreciation of The Magicians

An Appreciation of Narcos: Mexico

An Appreciation of BoJack Horseman

An Appreciation of The Outsider

An Appreciation of The Witcher

An Appreciation of Schitt’s Creek

An Appreciation of Little America



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.