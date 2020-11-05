Watch the Ludicrous, Time-Traveling Trailer for LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Now here is a particularly geeky and ridiculous treat for the most passionate Star Wars fans out there—we have a first trailer for Disney+’s upcoming LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and this thing is just utterly crammed with delightful tidbits of Star Wars lore. It hits Disney+ on Nov. 17.

The very existence of another holiday-themed Star Wars property is a joke in reference to the legendarily infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired a single time on CBS before being banished to the depths of the Sarlaac Pit by series creator George Lucas, who was extremely embarrassed by the low quality (and bizarre tone) of the product. The special became a piece of apocryphal Star Wars folklore for decades after that, having been seen only by those who witnessed its original airing in 1978. In the 2000s, however, bootleg copies finally started making their way onto the internet, and today many more fans have seen the disastrous outing, full of unintelligible wookies, musical numbers and an animated cartoon that saw the first appearance of Boba Fett.

The new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special plays off the original, using the same “Life Day” holiday as a basis for the action, but it then throws both the Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy into a time-traveling blender together. To quote Disney+:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

That is a straight-up fan fiction-type premise, rehashing so many classic Star Wars scenes outside of the official continuity. And indeed, the trailer is absolutely packed with references, gags and in-jokes for Star Wars geeks to dissect. Also notable is the fact that there’s even an appearance from The Mandalorian himself, alongside Baby Yoda! Disney was wise to realize there was no leaving out Baby Yoda from any future Star Wars projects at this point.

Check out the colorful lunacy of the full trailer below. As previously stated, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special hits Disney+ on Nov. 17.