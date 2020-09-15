First Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Reassures Us: "Wherever I Go, He Goes"

Baby Yoda—er sorry, “The Child”—is back in action with his space dad in first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2. Featuring some great bassinet strats, a mention of the Jedi as “enemy sorcerers,” and reinforcing the bond between The Child and Pedro Pascal’s Mando, the trailer is everything we could have hoped for.

As teased at the close of Season 1, the new season looks like it will be a journey across the galaxy as Mando searches for The Child’s true home. Of course, we all know that The Child’s true home is by Mando’s side. Get those pesky Jedi outta here!

Check out the trailer below, and try not to squeal with joy; Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres Friday, October 30th on Disney+

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.



