Starz Drops Tear-Jerking Trailer for Heels Season 2

Forget protagonists vs. antagonists, and forget heroes vs. villains; in Starz’s critically-acclaimed, breakout sports drama Heels, it’s faces vs. heels. The first season follows two brothers, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) as they grapple with warring opinions on what to do with their late father’s wrestling organization he left behind, and battle the internal struggle of whether to present as a “face” or a “heel.”

Set in a small town in Georgia, Season 2 returns with the brothers’ struggle over their family-owned Duffy Wrestling League. In a press release, Starz describes Heels as a show that “invokes feelings of nostalgia akin to Friday Night Lights, while covering topics like the effects of trauma on communities, finding personal identity, and women taking the lead in every facet.”

Season 2 promises to deliver more drama and tensions with sports, family, and Southern small-town charm. Amell and Ludwig are joined by Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, and several others, boasting an impressive cast of characters. Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty) and Mike O’Malley (Shameless) return as show creator and showrunner, respectively.

Heels returns to the ring on Friday, July 28, with Season 2 dropping at midnight for streaming on the Starz app. Episodes will air at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT in North America on the Starz channel, beginning July 28, 2023. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below:

