Extended Heels Trailer Further Reveals Starz's Georgia-Set Wrestling Drama

Plenty of movies and TV shows shoot their productions in Georgia, but very few set their stories here. (Yes, Paste is based in ATLwood, y’all!) That’s just another reason we’re looking forward to Starz’s Heels, which sets brother against brother in a rural town where wrestling is their life.

Those brothers are played by Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Jack Spade, and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as his younger brother, Alex (but who is hero and who is heel, indeed!) The series is written and created by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Executive Producer Mike O’Malley (Shameless) serving as showrunner.

According to a press release,

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

Starz also announced today that they have set a 2021 Comic-Con@Home panel with the cast and creators for Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Check out the full trailer for Heels below; the series is set to premiere Sunday, August 15th across all Starz platforms (both on their cable network as well as STARZPLAY):



