Watch: The Spanish Princess Cast on What to Expect in Part 2

The Spanish Princess is returning soon to tell Part 2 of the sweeping story of Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope), although now the “Camelot” she and Henry VIII (Ruairi O’Connor) aspired to is starting to crumble. Unable to produce a living heir, Catherine becomes marginalized within the court as Henry’s sanity begins to crumble. Meanwhile, Lina (Stephanie Levi-John) and Oviedo (Aaron Cobham) begin their new life together, as Maggie Pole (Laura Carmichael) and Princess Meg (Georgie Henley) both find their positions in England and Scotland respectively to be exceedingly tenuous.

Keri Lumm spoke with the cast during a recent virtual interview junket about returning for Part 2, the difficulty of playing such emotional scenes, and where things go from here. Check it all out in the video below, and don’t miss our print interview with showrunners Emma Frost and Matthew Graham about illuminating Catherine’s complicated legacy and the turmoil of Tudor Brexit here .

The Spanish Princess Part 2 premieres Sunday, October 11th on Starz.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.