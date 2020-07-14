Ted Lasso: Watch the First Trailer for Apple TV+'s New Comedy Series

Apple has released the first trailer for its upcoming original series Ted Lasso; a new comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as a college football coach plucked from Kansas to England for the job—despite lacking any relevant experience—of coaching a professional soccer team. The 10-episode series will debut its first three episodes August 14 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes releasing on a weekly basis through the streaming service.

In the trailer, Sudeikis crosses the Atlantic to receive a less-than-warm welcome from skeptical Brits, but behind misunderstandings and blunders, hints at being just the type of change that the team needs.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence developed the show alongside Sudeikis and Joe Kelly, using pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

Check out the trailer below:



