Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Suggests an Uphill Battle for the Struggling Squad

“To family we’re born with, and the families we make along the way, to Richmond!”

Ted Lasso’s first season was a ray of optimism last year when it seemed like the world was full of only despair and sorrow. The charming comedy stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular Ted Lasso, an American football coach sent to England to coach football. Despite having no experience with the sport, his positivity and emotional vulnerability eventually won over the untrusting team.

Now, AFC Richmond returns to the pitch on Apple TV+ July 23. After last season ended on a disappointing note for the squad, Ted is ready to kick it into gear and get the team back on their feet. A new trailer reveals this may be harder than he imagined, as they’re still on an unfortunate streak.

Also starring Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, Ted Lasso is a hysterical ensemble comedy that’s not afraid to make you cry along the way. The emotional vulnerability of everyone in the show made Ted Lasso a highlight of 2020, and based on this trailer, Season 2 seems likely to fill those big shoes left behind.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Ted Lasso below:

