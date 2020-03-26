The Good Place: The Complete Series Comes to Blu-Ray in May

Now this is some good forking news: All 53 episodes of beloved metaphysical comedy series The Good Place will make their Blu-ray debut on May 19, courtesy of the good people at Shout! Factory. The nine-disc set will feature a cornucopia of bonus features, including the series finale after-show hosted by Seth Meyers, as well as extended episodes featuring footage not seen on TV.

If you’ve been sleeping on The Good Place for all this time, we’ll let the official synopsis handle the heavy lifting of laying out the premise for you:

What happens when we die? It’s a question everyone has asked, since the beginning of time. But when Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, Veronica Mars) dies tragically, she finds out that the afterlife is amazing: full of frozen yogurt, soulmates, and wonderful people who have done incredible things with their lives. It is absolutely perfect. The only problem is Eleanor herself. She isn’t supposed to be in The Good Place. In fact, her life decisions wouldn’t have gotten her even close. But due to a clerical error, she’s been given someone else’s reward and now has to struggle with being good in order to make sure her secret isn’t discovered.

Rest assured that compelling set-up is just a jumping-off point—The Good Place is one of the most unpredictable, mind-bending sitcoms ever to air, not to mention a downright delightfully funny one. Every one of those 53 episodes is worth watching. Michael Schur (of The Office, Parks And Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame) created the series; Bell, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto star.

Find the complete list of The Good Place: The Complete Series bonus features below, and while you’re at it, revisit our picks for the show’s best episodes and quotes.

Bonus Features:

- Extended Episodes

- Audio Commentary On The Season One Episode “Everything Is Fine/Flying” With Creator Michael Schur, Executive Producer Drew Goddard, And Co-Stars Jameela Jamil And D’Arcy Carden

- Audio Commentary On The Season One Episode “Mindy St. Claire/Michael’s Gambit” With Creator Michael Schur, Executive Producer Drew Goddard, And Co-Stars Jameela Jamil And D’Arcy Carden

- Audio Commentary On The Season Two Episode “Dance Dance Resolution” With Creator Michael Schur, Executive Producer Drew Goddard, Producer Megan Amram, And Actor Ted Danson

- Finale Special Hosted By Seth Meyers

- 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

- Gag Reels

- Visual Effects Reels

- Table Read For The Season One Episode “Mindy St. Claire”