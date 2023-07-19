Prime Video Drops First Epic Trailer for The Wheel of Time Season 2

“It’s not always the most powerful who write history, it’s the ones who survive.”

Prime Video has released the long-anticipated first trailer for the second season of their hit fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, and it teases an intense return to this sprawling world.

According to a press release, The Wheel of Time Season 2, which is based on Robert Jordan’s second novel The Great Hunt and elements of the third novel The Dragon Reborn, finds Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) discovering that evil is not yet gone from this world after his supposed defeat of the Dark One. “Threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light… or the Dark.”

From executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove) and starring Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred), Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), Zoë Robins (Nynaeve al’Meara), Madeleine Madden (Egwene al’Vere), Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara), Dónal Finn (Mat Cauthon), and Ceara Coveney (Elayne Trakand), the second season will also introduce fan-favorite book characters Aviendha and Lady Suroth alongside Elayne Trakand.

Backed by a chilling remix of Halsey’s “Control,” the trailer teases an epic power struggle as the forces of Light and Dark fight to gain control of this world. Packed with political intrigue, innovative magics, and glimmers of humanity amidst the violence and battle, The Wheel of Time is coming back swinging.

Check out the trailer below; The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres Friday, September 1st on Prime Video.

