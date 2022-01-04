Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Teases New Alliances, Train Heists, and Hope

The exciting first trailer for Season 3 of Snowpiercer is here.

TNT’s adaptation of the hit 2013 Bong Joon-ho film returns after an improved second season and teases a more adventurous Season 3. The series follows a group of survivors aboard the last vessel that can sustain human life after an apocalyptic winter: a train that circles the world. The train becomes a symbol of class separation, as the lower classes are pushed to the back cars while the rich live in luxury towards the front.

Snowpiercer’s all-star ensemble cast continues in Season 3 with Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg.

The new season follows on the heels of a frantic finale that changed the direction of the show. In a press release, TNT describes the upcoming season as “At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.”

Season 3 of Snowpiercer premieres on Monday, January 24th at 9pm on TNT.

Check out the trailer below.



