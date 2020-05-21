First Alienist: Angel of Darkness Trailer Teases a Gripping New Crime

Because two years feels like 100 years in Peak TV time, you may have forgotten about TNT’s gritty 19th century crime drama The Alienist. Starring the trio of Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning, the (at the time) limited series took us on the hunt for a ritualistic serial killer using brand-new methods of investigation. It was a gorgeously produced and occasionally finely-drawn tale of the early days of profiling a killer based on their personality traits, by looking to the mind to try and understand criminal deviancy.

This motley crew of Dr. Lazlo Kreizler (Brühl), illustrator and society man John Moore (Evans) and New York’s first female police detective Sara Howard (Fanning) faced the yawning maw of evil head-on, while also struggling through their own personal issues and dramas, of course. Though the initial episodes had their flaws (and historical inaccuracies), it was all in all a compelling story.

The series has now returned with its sequel, Angel of Darkness, starring the same team as they investigate a new crime spree. According to a press release, “Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.”

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, again based on the work of author Caleb Carr, will premiere Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. Check out the first trailer below:



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.