Quibi Green-Lights Fire Island Comedy TRIP, Created by Comedian Joel Kim Booster

The new streaming platform Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” and will feature max-10-minute-long episodic and stand-alone content, has given the green-light to the Fire Island comedy show TRIP. The show is created by, written by and starring breakout comedian Joel Kim Booster.

The show is said to be an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, following two best friends who intend to have an amazing time during a week-long visit to Fire Island, a cluster of islands off the coast of Long Island in New York. They are joined by a group of eccentric friends, plenty of cheap rosé and a general air of romance.

Booster also writes and stars in the Hulu comedy Sunnyside, and has had screen credits in other episodic comedies like Shrill, Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth.

Quibi launches on April 6. See the complete list of the service’s launch titles right here.