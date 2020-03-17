Watch an Exclusive Clip from Matt Berry's Year of the Rabbit

Hostage negotiation was apparently very different in the Victorian Age, at least according to Matt Berry’s new show Year of the Rabbit. One of our favorite new comedies, it continues its first season on IFC tomorrow night at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, and here’s an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode. Berry, Freddie Fox and Susan Wokoma respond to a hostage situation in one of those deeply unregulated 1800s industrial workplaces, and an impromptu discussion about management’s responsibility to workers ends in a very abrupt statement on the classic labor vs.capital debate. You can watch that below and check out the full episode tomorrow night on IFC.