With This Is Paris Trailer, YouTube Unveils Paris Hilton Documentary

Paris Hilton has been sold to us as the prototypical celebutante—famous for fame’s sake. Now older, wiser, and in command of her own narrative, Paris is pushing back on the stereotypes that have dogged her her entire career.

In her new documentary, This Is Paris, directed by Alexandra Dean, Hilton complicates the assumed-to-be simple relationships among Paris, the person; Paris, the international icon; and her audience. Marketed as Hilton’s honesty hour, Hilton speaks publicly for the first time about heartbreaking trauma and pivotal moments in her early life that forged who she is today.

According to the press release, the documentary promises to show Paris Hilton confronting her past, “weaving a deeply compelling portrait that reveals the woman behind the icon, and sheds new light on our view of celebrity and the insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create.”

The documentary will be available to stream for free beginning September 14 exclusively on Paris Hilton’s YouTube channel through YouTube Originals. Watch the trailer below:



