A New Unscripted Comedy Series Starring Amy Schumer Is Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has confirmed the new series Amy Learns To…, starring actress and comedian Amy Schumer. This will be Schumer’s second unscripted series for HBO Max, and will document her introduction to a collection of new skills and crafts.

The eight-episode series will take place in her husband’s hometown of Martha’s Vineyard, where she will partake in a number of first-time activities. Whether it be diving for clams, selling real estate or performing a magic trick, viewers will watch Schumer face new challenges head on.

“We are pumped for this,” Schumer said in a press release.

The show will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, which also produces Selena Gomez’s series Selena+Chef for HBO Max and the HBO original documentary The Swamp. Schumer will serve as an executive producer alongside IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amy again! She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family for HBO Max.