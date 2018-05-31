Studio
Get App
Paste Studio
Best of Netflix, Hulu & more
Music
Movies
TV
Comedy
Games
Books
Comics
Drink
Politics
More Sections
Music
Movies
TV
Comedy
Games
Books
Comics
Drink
Politics
Netflix
Advertise
Featured
More
The Golden Age of Television Is Officially Over
The Golden Age of Television Is Officially Over
May 31, 2018 | 3:55pm
The 21 Best Concert Films of All Time
The 21 Best Concert Films of All Time
May 31, 2018 | 12:05pm
The 10 Best Albums of May 2018
The 10 Best Albums of May 2018
May 31, 2018 | 11:00am
Features
More
Movies
New on Redbox: All the Movies Coming in June
By Scott Russell
May 31, 2018 | 6:00pm
5/31/2018 6:00:00 PM
Politics
This Is Probably Why Trump Pardoned Dinesh D’Souza and Why Martha Stewart May Be Next
By Jacob Weindling
May 31, 2018 | 3:45pm
5/31/2018 3:45:00 PM
Politics
No, You Desperate Racists, Samantha Bee's Ivanka Insult Is Not Like Roseanne's "Ape" Tweet
By Roger Sollenberger
May 31, 2018 | 2:40pm
5/31/2018 2:40:17 PM
Comedy
The Funniest Tweets about Trump Pardoning Dinesh D'Souza
By Garrett Martin
May 31, 2018 | 12:45pm
5/31/2018 12:45:15 PM
Politics
Notorious Putin Critic Fakes His Own Death, Catches Assassin in the Process
By Jacob Weindling
May 30, 2018 | 12:20pm
5/30/2018 12:20:56 PM
Movies
Who Really Wants a Boba Fett Movie?
By Kenneth Lowe
May 27, 2018 | 12:53pm
5/27/2018 12:53:11 PM
Politics
The Short, Sad Life of SPYGATE!: Trump's Latest Conspiracy Theory Got Debunked By Evidence in A Matter of Hours
By Roger Sollenberger
May 29, 2018 | 10:52am
5/29/2018 10:52:07 AM
Comedy
Hey, ABC:
Roseanne
Never Should've Returned in the First Place
By Garrett Martin
May 29, 2018 | 4:00pm
5/29/2018 4:00:00 PM
News
More
Music
Watch The Regrettes Perform "Helpless" for This Month's
Hamildrop
By Katie Cameron
May 31, 2018 | 4:42pm
5/31/2018 4:42:46 PM
Movies
How To Train Your Dragon 3
Gets First Poster and Release Date
By Cole Henry
May 31, 2018 | 4:39pm
5/31/2018 4:39:34 PM
Music
Gorillaz Officially Announce New Record,
The Now Now
By Anna Haas
May 31, 2018 | 4:02pm
5/31/2018 4:02:47 PM
Music
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow to Step Down
By Katie Cameron
May 31, 2018 | 3:54pm
5/31/2018 3:54:19 PM
Lists
More
Comedy
The 10 Best
Saturday Night Live
Sketches of Season 43
By Garrett Martin
May 31, 2018 | 5:00pm
5/31/2018 5:00:20 PM
Drink
6 Rum Barrel-Aged Beers Built for a Boozy Summer
By Graham Averill
May 31, 2018 | 12:43pm
5/31/2018 12:43:32 PM
TV
The 13 Best Quotes on TV This Month
By Amy Amatangelo
May 31, 2018 | 12:10pm
5/31/2018 12:10:00 PM
Drink
134 of the Best Pilsners, Blind-Tasted and Ranked
By Jim Vorel
May 29, 2018 | 10:10am
5/29/2018 10:10:00 AM
Books
The 30 Best Dystopian Novels of All Time
By Frannie Jackson and Paste Staff
May 29, 2018 | 4:51pm
5/29/2018 4:51:00 PM
Movies
The 10 Best Movies in Theaters Right Now
By Andy Crump and Dom Sinacola
May 26, 2018 | 12:30pm
5/26/2018 12:30:00 PM
Movies
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix
By Dom Sinacola & Paste Staff
May 28, 2018 | 3:13pm
5/28/2018 3:13:49 PM
TV
The 10 Most Shocking Moments of
The Americans
' Final Season
By Amy Amatangelo
May 30, 2018 | 12:30pm
5/30/2018 12:30:00 PM
Reviews
More
Music
Snow Patrol:
Wildness
Rating
7.9
Music
Mazzy Star:
Still
EP
Rating
7.7
TV
The Americans
Leaves Nothing on the Table in Its Jaw-Dropping Series Finale
Rating
9.5
Books
Silicon Valley Has a Blind Spot, and John Carreyrou's
Bad Blood
Exposes It
TV
CNN's Sobering Docuseries
1968
Shows Just How Much America
Hasn't
Changed
Rating
8.4
Music
Chvrches:
Love Is Dead
Rating
7.7
TV
Season Two MVP Thandie Newton Shines in
Westworld
's Scattered "Phase Space"
Rating
7.2
TV
HBO's Valedictory
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
Is Not a Puff Piece
Rating
8.2
TV
Jennifer Fox's Utterly Brilliant
The Tale
Goes Way Beyond the #MeToo Movement
Rating
9.1
TV
The Handmaid's Tale
Names Names in the Chillingly Beautiful "After"
Rating
8.8
Galleries
More
Comics
The Best Comic Book Covers of May 2018
By Steve Foxe
May 30, 2018 | 11:40am
5/30/2018 11:40:00 AM
Books
10 of the Best Book Covers of May 2018
By Frannie Jackson
May 28, 2018 | 3:00pm
5/28/2018 3:00:00 PM
Drink
Looking at Ska Brewing's Labels and Musical Inspiration
By Nathan Borchelt
May 22, 2018 | 9:17am
5/22/2018 9:17:47 AM
Comics
The Best Comic Book Covers of April 2018
By Steve Foxe
April 30, 2018 | 9:30am
4/30/2018 9:30:00 AM
Books
10 of the Best Book Covers of April 2018
By Frannie Jackson
April 27, 2018 | 5:03pm
4/27/2018 5:03:00 PM
Music
Shaky Knees Day 3 Recap: The National, Tenacious D, Alvvays and More
By Scott Russell
May 8, 2018 | 6:15pm
5/8/2018 6:15:00 PM
Music
Shaky Knees Day 1 Recap: David Byrne, Jack White, Courtney Barnett and More
By Jim Vorel
May 5, 2018 | 12:28pm
5/5/2018 12:28:00 PM
Paste Studio
More
Music
Ainda Duo - Full Session
By Paste
May 30, 2018 | 12:00am
5/30/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Post Animal - Full Session
By Paste
May 30, 2018 | 12:00am
5/30/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Katie Von Schleicher - Full Session
By Paste
May 29, 2018 | 12:00am
5/29/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Kevin Max - Full Session
By Paste
May 29, 2018 | 12:00am
5/29/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Lean - Full Session
By Paste
May 29, 2018 | 12:00am
5/29/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Aurora - Full Session
By Paste
May 25, 2018 | 12:00am
5/25/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Computer Magic - Full Session
By Paste
May 25, 2018 | 12:00am
5/25/2018 12:00:00 AM
Music
Aston Merrygold - Full Session
By Paste
May 23, 2018 | 12:00am
5/23/2018 12:00:00 AM
Paste Cloud
More
Comedy
Watch an Exclusive
Rick and Morty
Animatic Clip from the Third Season Box Set
By Garrett Martin
May 7, 2018 | 11:00am
5/7/2018 11:00:00 AM
Music
S. Carey - Full Session
By Paste
April 2, 2018 | 12:00am
4/2/2018 12:00:00 AM
TV
Dominic Monaghan Explains Why He Gave Up Sushi in This Exclusive Clip from Fusion's
Food Exposed
By Matt Brennan
April 3, 2018 | 10:00am
4/3/2018 10:00:00 AM
TV
Watch: 'The Salman Rushdie of Rap' Gears Up for a Show in This Exclusive Clip from
When God Sleeps
By Matt Brennan
April 3, 2018 | 9:25am
4/3/2018 9:25:00 AM
Comedy
Robert Dean Mourns an Italian Fried Dough Man in This Exclusive Album Preview
By Garrett Martin
March 28, 2018 | 3:30pm
3/28/2018 3:30:00 PM
Comedy
Listen to an Exclusive Track from the Robot Chicken Walking Dead Soundtrack
By Garrett Martin
March 22, 2018 | 1:00pm
3/22/2018 1:00:28 PM
Comedy
Listen to Monty Python's "Lumberjack Song" Live in 1976
By Garrett Martin
March 21, 2018 | 12:30pm
3/21/2018 12:30:25 PM
Comedy
Stefon Returns to
SNL
to Talk About St. Patrick's Day
By Garrett Martin
March 19, 2018 | 2:45pm
3/19/2018 2:45:00 PM
Most Popular
More
Movies
The 100 Best Movies on Netflix (May 2018)
TV
The 75 Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Drink
134 of the Best Pilsners, Blind-Tasted and Ranked
Books
The 30 Best Dystopian Novels of All Time
Movies
The 50 Best Movies on Amazon Prime (May 2018)
TV
The 50 Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now
Politics
Notorious Putin Critic Fakes His Own Death, Catches Assassin in the Process
Movies
The 10 Best Movies in Theaters Right Now
Comedy
The 30 Best Stand-up Comedy Specials on Netflix (2018)
Movies
The 50 Best Movies on HBO Go and HBO Now (May 2018)
News
More
Music
Watch The Regrettes Perform "Helpless" for This Month's
Hamildrop
Movies
How To Train Your Dragon 3
Gets First Poster and Release Date
Music
Gorillaz Officially Announce New Record,
The Now Now
Music
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow to Step Down
Games
Insomniac Games Teases New VR Project
Comedy
Watch Chance the Rapper and Kevin Hart Attempt Beer Yoga
Music
Spotify CEO Comments on Controversial Content Policy: "We Rolled This Out Wrong"
Movies
Report: Jason Momoa and Director Corin Hardy Have Left
The Crow
Reboot
Paste Studio
Ainda Duo
Full Session
Post Animal
Full Session
Katie Von Schleicher
Full Session
Kevin Max
Full Session
Lean
Full Session
Aurora
Full Session
Computer Magic
Full Session
Aston Merrygold
Full Session
Editors' Picks
More
Music
The 50 Best Albums of 2017
Music
The 50 Best Songs of 2017
TV
The 25 Best TV Shows of 2017
Movies
The 50 Best Movies of 2017
Games
The 30 Best Games of 2017
Comedy
The 20 Best Comedians of 2017
Books
The 25 Best Novels of 2017
Comics
The 25 Best Comic Books of 2017
TV
The 75 Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Movies
The 100 Best Movies on Netflix (December 2017)
Paste Cloud
Watch an Exclusive
Rick and Morty
Animatic Clip from the Third Season Box Set
S. Carey - Full Session
Dominic Monaghan Explains Why He Gave Up Sushi in This Exclusive Clip from Fusion's
Food Exposed
Watch: 'The Salman Rushdie of Rap' Gears Up for a Show in This Exclusive Clip from
When God Sleeps
Robert Dean Mourns an Italian Fried Dough Man in This Exclusive Album Preview
Listen to an Exclusive Track from the Robot Chicken Walking Dead Soundtrack
Listen to Monty Python's "Lumberjack Song" Live in 1976
Stefon Returns to
SNL
to Talk About St. Patrick's Day
Newsletter
Mobile Apps
© 2018 Paste Media Group. All Rights Reserved