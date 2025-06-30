Deerhoof to Remove Catalog From Spotify The band's decision is a response to CEO Daniel Ek's recent investment in an A.I. military startup.

Daniel Ek, known to most as the CEO of Spotify, is also a chairman of Helsing, a German defense tech company that’s been developing A.I. software for the purpose of enhancing military weapons. In their recent funding period, Helsing reportedly raised $700 million, thanks to an investment from Elk and his venture capitalist firm, Prima Materia. For the prolific, Bay Area-bred rock band Deerhoof, whose new album Noble and Godlike in Ruin is very good, enough is enough. They’ve chosen to remove their catalog from Spotify, including all 20 studio albums and every release in-between.

Here is the band’s full statement:

“We’re taking Deerhoof off Spotify.

“Daniel Ek uses $700 million of his Spotify fortune to become chairman of AI battle tech company” was not a headline we enjoyed reading this week. We don’t want our music killing people. We don’t want our success being tied to AI battle tech.

We are privileged that it was a pretty easy decision for us. Spotify only pays a pittance anyway, and we earn a lot more from touring. But we also understand that other artists and labels do rely on Spotify for a bigger chunk of their income, and don’t judge those who can’t make the same move in the short term.

AI battle tech is clearly emerging as the hot new big ticket item for the super-rich. It’s increasingly clear that the military and police exist primarily as the security detail for the billionaire class. The more of the killing you can get computers to do, the better your bottom line.

Computerized targeting, computerized extermination, computerized destabilization for profit, successfully tested on the people of Gaza, also finally solves the perennial inconvenience to war-makers–It takes human compassion and morality out of the equation.

Spotify is flushing itself down the toilet. Eventually artists will want to leave this already widely hated data-mining scam masquerading as a “music company.” It’s creepy for users and crappy for artists. Music-making lasts forever but this or that digital get-rich-quick scheme is sure to become obsolete.