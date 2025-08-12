Taylor Swift Announces New Album, The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift Announces New Album, The Life of a ShowgirlPhoto by Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
At 12:12 AM EST this morning, Taylor Swift revealed the title of her new album: The Life of a Showgirl. Her 12th LP (not including her various re-recordings) will arrive as the first proper follow-up to her 2024 releases, The Tortured Poets Department and The Anthology, and her first big gesture since the conclusion of the Eras Tour last December. While pre-orders for physical copies of the new album are available on her website, there is no known release date at this time.
