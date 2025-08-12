Taylor Swift Announces New Album, The Life of a Showgirl

At 12:12 AM EST this morning, Taylor Swift revealed the title of her new album: The Life of a Showgirl. Her 12th LP (not including her various re-recordings) will arrive as the first proper follow-up to her 2024 releases, The Tortured Poets Department and The Anthology, and her first big gesture since the conclusion of the Eras Tour last December. While pre-orders for physical copies of the new album are available on her website, there is no known release date at this time.

What is confirmed, however, is that Swift will appear on her boyfriend (and the Kansas City Chiefs’s future Hall of Fame tight end) Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, on Wednesday. When the news of her new album was unveiled online, she posted a clip from the podcast on her Instagram account. “I want to show you something,” Swift said, revealing a mint green briefcase with “TS” inscribed on the front in orange lettering. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.” As of right now, the cover art has not been disclosed.

The news of The Life of a Showgirl, coupled with Swift buying back the master recordings of her first six albums, has all but quelled the speculations around a re-recorded version of Reputation or her self-titled debut, which have been percolating in conversations among fans for the better part of a year now. But, considering that Swift seems to be incapable of taking too much time away from her work (she’s been away from the stage for less than nine months), I’d imagine there’s more parts of her universe waiting to be unveiled at any moment.

