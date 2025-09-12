Ego Nwodim Departs SNL After Seven Seasons
After seven years of character-defining comedy, Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim is saying goodbye. In an Instagram post Friday morning, the comedian announced she won’t return for Season 51, despite NBC initially including her name on this week’s list of returning cast.
“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” Nwodim wrote. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!”
Nwodim becomes the fifth cast member to exit this season, following Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim. The Please Don’t Destroy trio also split, marking yet another shake-up in an era of constant reinvention for the show, seeing that SNL is a machine kept running by its cast, writers, and crew, and those moving parts are always regenerating.
