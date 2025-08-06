First Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Cold Storage has Fungus, Goop and Brains Galore
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
The first trailer for Cold Storage presents a new twist on the familiar category of the terrifying parasitic infection movie: the exploding brain. The infected individuals in the trailer do not appear to be quite like the fear-inducing zombies of something like The Last of Us or The Walking Dead, rather, their main threat is posed by their suddenly exploding heads, which send green, sizzling, infectious goop all over the place.
- movies First Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Cold Storage has Fungus, Goop and Brains Galore By Ana Carpenter August 6, 2025 | 12:07pm
- music Falling “So In Love” With Curtis Mayfield and Orchestral Manouevres In the Dark By Matt Mitchell August 6, 2025 | 11:30am
- music The Roland GO:PIANO Review: Is It Piano Enough For Your Piano Needs? By Garrett Martin August 6, 2025 | 11:00am
- tv The 5 New and Under-the-Radar Shows You Can’t Miss in August By Amy Amatangelo August 6, 2025 | 11:00am
- music Switcheroo Invites You Into the Colorful, Outrageous Gelliverse By Devon Chodzin August 6, 2025 | 10:30am
- movies With Weapons, Zach Cregger Crafts a Ferociously Wicked, Heady Brew By Jarrod Jones August 6, 2025 | 10:12am
- tv Wednesday Season 2 Is a Supernatural Veronica Mars By Whitney Friedlander August 6, 2025 | 3:01am
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (August 5, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas August 5, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music MTV VMAs 2025 Nominees Revealed: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and More By Paste Staff August 5, 2025 | 12:45pm
- tv The 50 Best TV Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 5, 2025 | 12:45pm
- movies Freakier Friday Adds More Body Swaps but Keeps the Original’s Charming Comedy By Matt Goldberg August 5, 2025 | 12:00pm
- tv Such Brave Girls Stars Take Burning Questions In the Bath By Lacy Baugher Milas August 5, 2025 | 11:00am
- music Raven Aartsen: Feeling Over Formula By Cassidy Sollazzo August 5, 2025 | 10:00am
- music The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed, Except For This Album By Andy Crump August 5, 2025 | 9:30am
- music A Surprise Release of 17 Singles Captures Hayley Williams As a Superstar Two Decades In the Making By Matt Mitchell August 5, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv FX’s Alien: Earth is a Smart, Addictive Expansion of the Franchise’s Terrifying Universe By Terry Terrones August 5, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 50 Best Horror Movies on Tubi Right Now (August 2025) By Jim Vorel August 5, 2025 | 5:45am
- movies The 50 Best Horror Movies on Shudder (August 2025) By Jim Vorel August 5, 2025 | 5:45am
- movies The 35 Best Horror Movies on HBO Max Right Now (August 2025) By Jim Vorel August 5, 2025 | 5:30am
- tv Alicia Silverstone Is Forced to Face Her Past In This Exclusive First Clip From Irish Blood By Lacy Baugher Milas August 4, 2025 | 4:30pm
- tv Late Night Last Week: Jessica Williams Returns to The Daily Show, Ronny Chieng's Instagram Likes and More By Will DiGravio August 4, 2025 | 3:23pm
- movies Eddie Murphy Is Left Holding the Bag in Dull Amazon Crime Comedy The Pickup By Jim Vorel August 4, 2025 | 12:00pm
- tv Achingly Romantic Prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood Builds on the Best Elements of Its Predecessor By Lacy Baugher Milas August 4, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music Emily Yacina Wants the Unknown to Become Known By Camryn Teder August 4, 2025 | 11:00am
- music On Alcázares, Impureza Find New Ground In Metal By Andy Crump August 4, 2025 | 10:30am
- music Quadeca’s Vanisher, Horizon Scraper Is a Turbulent, Uneven Epic By Desmond Leake August 4, 2025 | 10:30am
- tv The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix, Ranked (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 4, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 4, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 40 Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (August 2025) By Jim Vorel August 4, 2025 | 7:00am
- movies The 30 Best Horror Movies on Hulu Ranked (August 2025) By Jim Vorel August 4, 2025 | 5:45am
- movies The 20 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix (August 2025) By Jim Vorel August 4, 2025 | 5:00am
- music Gallery: Newport Folk Festival 2025 in Photos By Paste Staff August 3, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Time Capsule: My Chemical Romance, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love By Tatiana Tenreyro August 2, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Best New Albums: This Week's Records to Stream By Paste Staff August 1, 2025 | 4:00pm
- movies John Krasinski Returning to Write and Direct A Quiet Place Part III By Jim Vorel August 1, 2025 | 3:13pm
- tv TV Rewind: Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp Was the Rare Comedy Revival that Earned Its Comeback By Rory Doherty August 1, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Wisp Sinks Her Teeth Into Shoegaze Ideas on If Not Winter By Olivia Abercrombie August 1, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music How Far Caspian Found His Confident New World By Camryn Teder August 1, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music Reneé Rapp Is Full of Movement But Going Nowhere on BITE ME By Cassidy Sollazzo August 1, 2025 | 11:30am
- music The Phantoms of Ryan Davis By Matt Mitchell August 1, 2025 | 11:00am