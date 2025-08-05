MTV VMAs 2025 Nominees Revealed: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and More

The MTV VMAs are set to return on Sunday, September 7. This morning, the nominations list was revealed and, thanks to Mayhem, Lady Gaga leads the field with 12 noms. Her “Die With a Smile” singing partner Bruno Mars also nabbed 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar scored 10, continuing to ride the momentum of “Not Like Us” and GNX This year, the VMAs have also introduced two new categories: Best Pop Artist and Best Country. Among the nominees this year for all categories are your usual suspects, like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, but let’s not overlook a pleasant but unexpected surprise: The Marías. This year’s VMAs ceremony will take place at UBS Arena in Long Island. The show will air live on CBS at 8 PM ET. See the full list of nominations below.

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Lorde – What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí® Rum

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Damiano David – Next Summer

Dasha – Bye Bye Bye

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

Katseye – Touch

Lay Bankz – Graveyard

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Livingston – Shadow

Mark Ambor – Belong Together

Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

Best Pop

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – Anxiety

Drake – Nokia

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott – 4×4

Best R&B

Chris Brown – Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor – No Chill

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

SZA – Drive

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless