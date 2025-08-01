Tim Burton’s Batman Films to Return to Theaters for One Night Only
Prior to 1989, Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman movie (and to a lesser extent its sequels) were seen by Hollywood as the only successful, populist, wide audience-earning blockbuster example of a superhero feature film. It may be difficult for audiences to imagine this attitude now, steeped as we are in decades of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and countless superhero adaptations of every conceivable character, but in this era, “comic books” were widely perceived as kids’ trash, unfit for mass appeal and adult entertainment. Certainly, they weren’t the kind of thing that were worthy of big budgets. Superman was a unique exception, a marquee character with the perfect star in Christopher Reeve. So when Tim Burton attempted to do something similar for Batman in 1989, the success of a big-budget action movie featuring the Caped Crusader was by no means viewed as some kind of sure thing. But the success of Batman and its subsequent 1992 sequel Batman Returns ushered in the modern era of superhero entertainment, announcing the blockbuster profitability of the genre while paving the road for a more recognizably modern era that eventually kicked off with Spider-Man and 2000’s X-Men. And now, Burton’s duo of films will get a little extra shine with a one night only return to cinemas on Aug. 25, 2025.
- movies Tim Burton's Batman Films to Return to Theaters for One Night Only By Jim Vorel August 1, 2025 | 10:33am
- tv Apple TV+’s Riveting Hawaiian Epic Chief of War is Part Shogun, Part Game of Thrones, and All Jason Momoa By Terry Terrones July 31, 2025 | 9:00pm
- music Best New Songs (July 31, 2025) By Paste Staff July 31, 2025 | 2:30pm
- books Author Kiera Azar Introduces Us to Her Buzzy YA Fantasy Debut Thorn Season By Lacy Baugher Milas July 31, 2025 | 1:21pm
- music Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Captures the Completeness of a Pop Star By Matt Mitchell July 31, 2025 | 12:05pm
- movies Physical Specimens: New 4K Reviews, Including Barry Lyndon, Shane and Oliver Stone's Alexander By Garret Martin July 31, 2025 | 12:01pm
- movies The Bad Guys 2 Gets Louder, But Duller By Jesse Hassenger July 31, 2025 | 9:28am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on MGM+ Right Now By Paste Staff July 31, 2025 | 5:13am
- movies Startlingly Creative Fantasy Sketch Gets the Most Out of Every Element By Jim Vorel July 30, 2025 | 3:07pm
- movies Judy and Nick Are in Therapy in First Trailer for Zootopia 2 By Jim Vorel July 30, 2025 | 1:41pm
- music Jane Inc. Announces New Album A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTH By Camryn Teder July 30, 2025 | 1:20pm
- books Exclusive Cover Reveal + Excerpt: Addie Thorley’s Burn the Kingdom Down By Lacy Baugher Milas July 30, 2025 | 1:00pm
- tv Twisted Metal Season 2 Is a Goofier, Bloodier, Funnier Death Race (With Heart) By Trent Moore July 30, 2025 | 11:30am
- movies Liam Neeson Draws an Impeccable Deadpan for a New Naked Gun By Jesse Hassenger July 30, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The Best Movies on Metrograph At Home By Jacob Oller and Paste Staff July 30, 2025 | 2:00am
- movies Watch the Star-Studded First Trailer for Richard Linklater's Broadway Drama Blue Moon By Jim Vorel July 29, 2025 | 1:07pm
- tv The Sandman Showrunner Breaks Down Dream’s Season 2 Journey and Bringing the Comic Saga’s Epic End to Life By Lacy Baugher Milas July 29, 2025 | 12:00pm
- movies Horror Legend Chuck Russell on Witchboard and His Return to Horror Roots By Jim Vorel July 29, 2025 | 11:47am
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (July 29, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas July 29, 2025 | 11:01am
- music COVER STORY | Nourished by Time Is Possessed By Matt Mitchell July 29, 2025 | 11:00am
- music With Masters of Reality, Ben Katzman Wants to Make Us the Masters of Our Imagination By Grant Sharples July 29, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Stuck Together By Jesse Hassenger July 29, 2025 | 9:38am
- tv Late Night Last Week: A New Daily Show Star Emerges as Reactions to Colbert Continue By Will DiGravio July 28, 2025 | 3:17pm
- music Watch Mountain Grass Unit's Paste Session from the Northlands Festival By Matt Irving July 28, 2025 | 2:47pm
- music Portland's Pickathon Turns 25: A Preview By Josh Jackson July 28, 2025 | 1:48pm
- movies Pandora Burns in First Trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash By Jim Vorel July 28, 2025 | 11:48am
- movies Fight Night: Jackie Chan Perfected His Action Comedy in Drunken Master 2 By Kenneth Lowe July 28, 2025 | 10:58am
- movies The 10 Best Movies on Pluto TV By Paste Staff July 28, 2025 | 4:57am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Kino Film Collection By Paste Staff July 28, 2025 | 1:00am
- movies Should Movie Musicals Aim Smaller? By Ana Carpenter July 27, 2025 | 11:13am
- music The Pride of Brum: Black Sabbath’s Sabotage at 50 By Tiernan Cannon July 27, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Time Capsule: The Wrens, The Meadowlands By Casey Epstein-Gross July 26, 2025 | 3:35pm
- movies The Best Baseball Movies of All Time By Paste Staff July 26, 2025 | 11:15am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Paramount+ Right Now By Jacob Oller and Paste Staff July 26, 2025 | 6:00am
- food, tv The 20 Best Food TV Shows and Documentaries on Netflix By Jim Vorel July 26, 2025 | 5:00am
- music Best New Albums: This Week's Records to Stream By Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 2:00pm
- music Tyler Childers’ Snipe Hunter Pulls Back the Curtain On One of Country Music’s Most Fascinating Minds By Ben Salmon July 25, 2025 | 12:30pm
- movies Fleetingly Funny Happy Gilmore 2 Shanks its Repetitive Comedy By Jim Vorel July 25, 2025 | 12:23pm
- music Tame Impala Shares New Single “End of Summer” By Cassidy Sollazzo July 25, 2025 | 11:10am
- music COVER STORY | Indigo De Souza Charts a New Beginning By Tatiana Tenreyro July 25, 2025 | 9:00am