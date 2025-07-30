Judy and Nick Are in Therapy in First Trailer for Zootopia 2
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
When Disney’s Zootopia bowled its way into theaters in 2016 and proceeded to make a cool $1 billion at the global box office, you could probably have been forgiven for expecting a follow-up or direct sequel to arrive a little quicker than nine years later. Factor in setbacks, delays and a global pandemic, though, and that’s right where we’ve ended up, but now Zootopia 2 is finally in sight. After lots of teasing, we received a first trailer today for the feature film from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard (who also directed the original), representing a sequel nearly a decade in the making. And we begin in therapy! The film’s official synopsis gives us a bit of a hint as to why this may be:
- movies Judy and Nick Are in Therapy in First Trailer for Zootopia 2 By Jim Vorel July 30, 2025 | 1:41pm
- music Jane Inc. Announces New Album A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTH By Camryn Teder July 30, 2025 | 1:20pm
- books Exclusive Cover Reveal + Excerpt: Addie Thorley’s Burn the Kingdom Down By Lacy Baugher Milas July 30, 2025 | 1:00pm
- tv Twisted Metal Season 2 Is a Goofier, Bloodier, Funnier Death Race (With Heart) By Trent Moore July 30, 2025 | 11:30am
- movies Liam Neeson Draws an Impeccable Deadpan for a New Naked Gun By Jesse Hassenger July 30, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies Watch the Star-Studded First Trailer for Richard Linklater's Broadway Drama Blue Moon By Jim Vorel July 29, 2025 | 1:07pm
- tv The Sandman Showrunner Breaks Down Dream’s Season 2 Journey and Bringing the Comic Saga’s Epic End to Life By Lacy Baugher Milas July 29, 2025 | 12:00pm
- movies Horror Legend Chuck Russell on Witchboard and His Return to Horror Roots By Jim Vorel July 29, 2025 | 11:47am
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (July 29, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas July 29, 2025 | 11:01am
- music COVER STORY | Nourished by Time Is Possessed By Matt Mitchell July 29, 2025 | 11:00am
- music With Masters of Reality, Ben Katzman Wants to Make Us the Masters of Our Imagination By Grant Sharples July 29, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Stuck Together By Jesse Hassenger July 29, 2025 | 9:38am
- tv Late Night Last Week: A New Daily Show Star Emerges as Reactions to Colbert Continue By Will DiGravio July 28, 2025 | 3:17pm
- music Watch Mountain Grass Unit's Paste Session from the Northlands Festival By Matt Irving July 28, 2025 | 2:47pm
- music Portland's Pickathon Turns 25: A Preview By Josh Jackson July 28, 2025 | 1:48pm
- movies Pandora Burns in First Trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash By Jim Vorel July 28, 2025 | 11:48am
- movies Fight Night: Jackie Chan Perfected His Action Comedy in Drunken Master 2 By Kenneth Lowe July 28, 2025 | 10:58am
- movies The 10 Best Movies on Pluto TV By Paste Staff July 28, 2025 | 4:57am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Kino Film Collection By Paste Staff July 28, 2025 | 1:00am
- movies Should Movie Musicals Aim Smaller? By Ana Carpenter July 27, 2025 | 11:13am
- music The Pride of Brum: Black Sabbath’s Sabotage at 50 By Tiernan Cannon July 27, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Time Capsule: The Wrens, The Meadowlands By Casey Epstein-Gross July 26, 2025 | 3:35pm
- movies The Best Baseball Movies of All Time By Paste Staff July 26, 2025 | 11:15am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Paramount+ Right Now By Jacob Oller and Paste Staff July 26, 2025 | 6:00am
- food, tv The 20 Best Food TV Shows and Documentaries on Netflix By Jim Vorel July 26, 2025 | 5:00am
- music Best New Albums: This Week's Records to Stream By Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 2:00pm
- music Tyler Childers’ Snipe Hunter Pulls Back the Curtain On One of Country Music’s Most Fascinating Minds By Ben Salmon July 25, 2025 | 12:30pm
- movies Fleetingly Funny Happy Gilmore 2 Shanks its Repetitive Comedy By Jim Vorel July 25, 2025 | 12:23pm
- music Tame Impala Shares New Single “End of Summer” By Cassidy Sollazzo July 25, 2025 | 11:10am
- music COVER STORY | Indigo De Souza Charts a New Beginning By Tatiana Tenreyro July 25, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 25 Best Movies On Demand Right Now (July 2025) By Josh Jackson and Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 7:00am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Netflix (July 2025) By Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 6:55am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now (July 2025) By Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 5:55am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now (July 2025) By Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 5:50am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on HBO Max (July 2025) By Paste Staff July 25, 2025 | 5:45am
- movies The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Tubi Right Now By Jim Vorel July 24, 2025 | 3:21pm
- music Best New Songs (July 24, 2025) By Paste Staff July 24, 2025 | 2:00pm
- movies God Help Us, Air Bud Is Getting a Meta Legacy Sequel, Air Bud Returns By Jim Vorel July 24, 2025 | 1:48pm
- music Pretty Bitter Build a Musical Dream House By Taylor Ruckle July 24, 2025 | 1:00pm
- tv In The Sandman Season 2, Dream of the Endless Earns His Graceful End By Lacy Baugher Milas July 24, 2025 | 12:14pm