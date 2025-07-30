Judy and Nick Are in Therapy in First Trailer for Zootopia 2

When Disney’s Zootopia bowled its way into theaters in 2016 and proceeded to make a cool $1 billion at the global box office, you could probably have been forgiven for expecting a follow-up or direct sequel to arrive a little quicker than nine years later. Factor in setbacks, delays and a global pandemic, though, and that’s right where we’ve ended up, but now Zootopia 2 is finally in sight. After lots of teasing, we received a first trailer today for the feature film from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard (who also directed the original), representing a sequel nearly a decade in the making. And we begin in therapy! The film’s official synopsis gives us a bit of a hint as to why this may be:

All the main cast of Zootopia are back in the fold here, including Once Upon a Time‘s Ginnifer Goodwin as the optimistic, Leslie Knope-esque officer Judy Hopps, and Jason Bateman as her street-wise partner Nick Wilde. The presence of a reptile, on the other hand, was all new–those who paid attention during the first Zootopia might have noted that the film exclusively dealt with mammals in its animal city, which makes us wonder where all those snakes, lizards, turtles, etc. have been hiding. We have a feeling Zootopia 2 will let us know, provided that Judy and Nick ever make it out of the partner therapy sessions being given by Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka voiced by franchise newcomer Quinta Brunson. Here’s hoping we don’t have another secret villain on our hands here, like Jenny Slate’s ewe from the first film. Also joining as our slithery maguffin is Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once as a pit viper hilariously named “Gary De’Snake.” Hey, it might be a dumb pun, but it got a chuckle out of us.

Take a gander at all the new animal faces in the first Zootopia 2 trailer below. The film is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.