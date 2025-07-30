Jane Inc. Announces New Album A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTH
The glitzy synth-pop record is coming October 17 via Telephone Explosion Records.
Written in 2023 in the wake of a car accident, not to mention a cancer diagnosis and breakup to come, Jane Inc.’s new album A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTH takes a hard look at the concept of mortality. Out October 17 via Telephone Explosion Records, the album is set to diverge from the previously niche art pop lean of Jane Inc., the solo project of Toronto-based Carlyn Bezic (Ice Cream, U.S. Girls.) Instead, Bezic is embracing an irresistibly danceable synth-pop sound.
While the substance of this record is earnest, Bezic chose to fuse ‘80s disco beats with her fragile storytelling with the intention of to shine a light on healthier coping mechanisms. In times where she was at her lowest, Bezic opted to dance, laugh, and smile instead of panic. That embracing of life’s endless curveballs is a throughline of her new record.
Coinciding with the album announcement is the release of Jane Inc.’s new single “elastic.” Written in recognition of the freeing shift in perspective that comes after a near-death experience, bubbly synth-pop beats add a glittery sheen to Bezic’s sobering lyrics. “I want to get closer to death, feel it shatter against my hand,” she sings. “elastic” “was inspired by performing in the aftermath of the car accident,” Bezic explained in a press release. “The experience unlocked something for me, and I felt I could perform with more freedom and abandon than ever before. Here I imagine the audience as a lover, and under their gaze, life is filled with pure Dionysian possibility: an unrolling and malleable series of nows.”
