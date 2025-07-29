Watch the Star-Studded First Trailer for Richard Linklater’s Broadway Drama Blue Moon

Watch the Star-Studded First Trailer for Richard Linklater’s Broadway Drama Blue MoonPhotos via Sony Pictures Classics
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
New Richard Linklater is always cause for filmic celebration, especially when talking about a production that looks as suave and opulent as the upcoming Blue Moon. Linklater’s 1940s Broadway period piece opened to strong reviews at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, and brings together an impeccable cast of some of his favorite performers to tell the story of a man who was famous and beloved in his day, slowly sliding toward irrelevance. As the official synopsis puts it: “On the evening of March 31, 1943, legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi’s bar as his former collaborator Richard Rodgers celebrates the opening night of his ground-breaking hit musical Oklahoma!.”