Pandora Burns in First Trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash

As many of us who happened to catch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters this weekend already knew, there’s an unexpected return to Pandora we get to share today: The very first trailer (and first footage in general) of James Camerons’ sumptuous-looking third Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. You can watch that trailer immediately below.

As has so often been pointed out, the enterprising director continues to muddy the waters of this grand sci-fi series vs. the likes of Avatar: The Last Airbender by focusing on one of the classical “elements” per film. Where 2022’s long-delayed first Avatar sequel was The Way of Water and introduced our Na’vi protagonists to a tribe of their distant kin who had acclimated to live amongst sea creatures and free dive to incredible depths, this entry will obviously have a more fiery, potentially violent disposition. Judging from the trailer, we’ll be meeting not only a nomadic fire Na’vi people, led by actress Oona Chaplin’s (Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter, who you might recognize from Game of Thrones) Varang, seen in the image above, but also potentially a nomadic form of “air” Na’vi as well. Perhaps the reason for the nomadic lifestyles captured here is the ever-present threat of the humans and their military force (the RDA) that is invading Pandora. Stephen Lang will again portray antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch, although his role as the “villain” of the story is clearly evolving given his new Na’vi body and connection with his estranged son Spider.

There are a ton of narrative threads for Fire and Ash to follow up on, but we’re particularly curious to see what is going on with Sigourney Weaver’s Kiri, the daughter of Dr. Grace Augustine’s Na’vi avatar who was adopted by protagonists Jake and Neytiri, given that The Way of Water depicted her as manifesting almost god-like powers in her connection with the central spirit (Eywa) of Pandora’s life forms. No doubt she will be key to the arc of the entire Avatar series, which is intended to conclude with two more sequels slated for 2029 and 2031 releases.

Regardless, Cameron’s overwhelming visual majesty looks just as jaw-dropping as ever here. There was much discourse prior to the release of The Way of Water that Avatar had “lacked cultural impact,” but the $2.3 BILLION that it subsequently made at the global box office should silence those opinions. Fire and Ash is on the distant horizon, scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. Check out the first footage below.