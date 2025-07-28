Portland’s Pickathon Turns 25: A Preview

Paste has called Pickathon “the best indie festival in the country,” and I’m excited to find that out for myself as the festival celebrates it’s 25th iteration this weekend. Kicking off Thursday, July 31, Pickathon returns to Pendarvis Farm, just outside Portland, Ore., with its myriad art exhibits and a line-up that includes Portugal.The Man, Taj Mahal, Fruit Bats and Greensky Bluegrass.

The thing that separates Pickathon from other music festivals is the layout of themed neighborhoods, each crafted with its unique personality from timber that blends into the surrounding woods. “Woods” may be the most iconic of the stages, transformed by architect-activist Mark Lakeman and his team of artists to make sure no one will confuse Pickathon with the multitude of music festivals that have popped up in the last quarter century. Beyond the stages, “The Courtyard” transforms from a yoga center by day to a pulsing dancefloor at night, and “Market” hosts a lively bazaar, while “Refuge” offers a place to relax—whether just enjoying the natural surrounding healing or booking one of the many different healing therapists on site.

Pickathon has become known for getting an early jump on acts about to break big, from Sturgill Simpson to Leon Bridges, Big Thief to Wet Leg. Since I’ll be attending for the first time this year, I’ve tried to scope out some of the acts I’m most excited to see.