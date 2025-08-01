John Krasinski Returning to Write and Direct A Quiet Place Part III
Hush down, everyone, because the alien predators with alarmingly sensitive hearing are coming slithering back toward American movie theaters, albeit in 2027. Writer, director and producer John Krasinski will reportedly return to helm a third installment in the main A Quiet Place franchise–a bit of an unexpected piece of news, given that it’s been almost five years since the release of A Quiet Place 2. No casting information has yet been announced, but considering that (spoiler alert) all of the principle cast members of the Abbott family survived the last film, (sans Krasinski’s Lee, who didn’t make it out of the original feature) they would presumably be back for A Quiet Place Part III, including the director’s own wife and Abbott matriarch, Emily Blunt. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions are producing alongside Platinum Dunes.
