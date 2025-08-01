John Krasinski Returning to Write and Direct A Quiet Place Part III

Hush down, everyone, because the alien predators with alarmingly sensitive hearing are coming slithering back toward American movie theaters, albeit in 2027. Writer, director and producer John Krasinski will reportedly return to helm a third installment in the main A Quiet Place franchise–a bit of an unexpected piece of news, given that it’s been almost five years since the release of A Quiet Place 2. No casting information has yet been announced, but considering that (spoiler alert) all of the principle cast members of the Abbott family survived the last film, (sans Krasinski’s Lee, who didn’t make it out of the original feature) they would presumably be back for A Quiet Place Part III, including the director’s own wife and Abbott matriarch, Emily Blunt. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions are producing alongside Platinum Dunes.

The three entries to date in the A Quiet Place series have been serious money-makers–between the two originals and last year’s spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One, they’ve grossed more than $900 million at the global box office. One wonders if the steam has run out to at least some degree, though, given that the reception of Day One seemed to be particularly divisive and lukewarm among critics and audiences. One can see why returning to the “main story” would be alluring at this point for producers.

When we last left the Abbott family, deaf older daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) had actually discovered a method by which humanity could presumably strike a blow back at its superpowered alien invaders: High-frequency sound, amplified through radio broadcasts. Could this give us a Quiet Place sequel that actually depicts humanity going on the offensive against the creatures?

Another wrinkle the film will have to address is the clear aging of some of its principle cast, the two former Abbott “kids” in particular. When the first film was shot in 2017, breakout star Millicent Simmonds was merely 14 years old. Now she’s 22, so A Quiet Place Part III will hardly be able to pretend that only a few more weeks have passed. The film may need to be set years further into the future, which raises interesting questions about how humanity will continue to have retained pockets of functionality against the ever-present alien threat.

Sadly, it will be a while before we get answers to any of these questions, as the just-announced project has what is presumably a soft 2027 window in mind at the moment. If this is the final A Quiet Place film, here’s hoping that Krasinski can stick the landing.