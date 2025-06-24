Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Guitar, Hear: “Home”

The album arrives August 22 via Mac’s Record Label. Watch the music video for the new single below.

By Camryn Teder  |  June 24, 2025 | 2:35pm
Photo Courtesy of Mac DeMarco
Music News Mac DeMarco
Two years after his last release, Mac DeMarco is back with the announcement of his new album, Guitar. Following up his 2023 instrumental project Five Easy Hot Dogs and the infamous 199-track One Wayne G, the upcoming LP is slated for release on August 22 via Mac’s Record Label.

Written in Demarco’s home in Los Angeles, the album’s creation, from inception to final form, took place over the course of one month in November of 2024. While past projects showed him focus in on instrumentation, and others on his evolution, this album is set to be a picture of who DeMarco is in the present. “I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able,” DeMarco said in a press release.

Minus the mastering, done by David Ives, the entirety of the album was made by DeMarco. Even the music videos were shot by him alone, the first of which came out today alongside his album announcement. Shot like a home video, the project shows DaMarco gliding across a Canadian river in a canoe, interspersed by shots of the local wildlife. The project provides rightfully comforting visuals for the new single “Home,” which DeMarco says is “a song I wrote at my home in Los Angeles about what home means to me.” An ode to the joys of a solitary life, twangy guitar and mid-tempo drums frame DeMarco’s soft vocals as he sings of letting the dark face of his past fade away. “These days I’d much rather be on my own / No more walking those streets / That I once called my home,” he sings. Failed friendships and pains are left behind, the time left to amend them long gone, but DeMarco finds peace in the safety of the place he calls home.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Guitar, the music video for “Home,” and DeMarco’s upcoming tour dates below.

Guitar Artwork:

Guitar Tracklist:
Shining
Sweeter
Phantom
Nightmare
Terror
Rock and Roll
Home
Nothing At All
Punishment
Knockin
Holy
Rooster

Mac DeMarco’s Upcoming Tour Dates:
Fri. Aug. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre * + [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre = + [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Aug. 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre + = [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Sept. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall = [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Sept. 5 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric = [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall = + [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Sept. 8 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall + = [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Sept. 9 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner + [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Sept. 19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre * + [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Sept. 20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre = + [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Sept. 22 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge = [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre = [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre = [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Sept. 25 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society = [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Sept. 27 – Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater = [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Sept. 28 – Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater * [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Sept. 29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl * [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Oct. 21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso = [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 22 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo = [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel = [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Oct. 27 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal = [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Oct. 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks = [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Oct. 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA = [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Oct. 31 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan = [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Nov. 1 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene = [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Nov. 3 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle = [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Nov. 4 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk & [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Nov. 5 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal & [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Nov. 8 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy & [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Nov. 9 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome & [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Nov. 10 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo = & [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Nov. 12 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange & [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Nov. 13 – Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building & [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Nov. 14 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios & [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Nov. 15 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios & [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Nov. 17 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium & [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Nov. 18 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium & [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Dec. 2 – Halifax, NS @ Light House & [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Dec. 3 – Halifax, NS @ Light House & [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Dec. 4 – Moncton, NB @ Tide & Boar & [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Dec. 6 – Québec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm & [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Dec. 7 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus & [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Dec. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall & [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Dec. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall & [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Dec. 12 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre * [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Dec. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre * [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Dec. 15 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place * [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Dec. 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium * [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Dec. 17 – Calgary, AB @ Mac Hall * [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Dec. 19 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre * [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Feb. 16 – Fukuoka, Japan @ DRUM Be-1
Tue. Feb. 17 – Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
Thu. Feb. 19 – Kyoto, Japan @ TakuTaku
Fri. Feb. 20 – Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Club Quattro
Sat. Feb. 21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Kanda Square Hall
Fri. March 6 – Hong Kong @ Kitty Woo Stadium, Tung Po
Fri. May 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ A-LOT at AREA15
Sat. May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sun. May 3 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Tue. May 5 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro
Wed. May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Thu. May 7 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
Fri. May 8 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sat. May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
Mon. May 11 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Tue. May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Wed. May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sat. May 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Mon. May 18 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
Tue. May 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Thu. May 21 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
Fri. May 22 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Sat. May 23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
* Vicky Farewell
+ Daryl Johns
= Mock Media
& Tex Crick

 
