Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Guitar, Hear: “Home” The album arrives August 22 via Mac’s Record Label. Watch the music video for the new single below.

Two years after his last release, Mac DeMarco is back with the announcement of his new album, Guitar. Following up his 2023 instrumental project Five Easy Hot Dogs and the infamous 199-track One Wayne G, the upcoming LP is slated for release on August 22 via Mac’s Record Label.

Written in Demarco’s home in Los Angeles, the album’s creation, from inception to final form, took place over the course of one month in November of 2024. While past projects showed him focus in on instrumentation, and others on his evolution, this album is set to be a picture of who DeMarco is in the present. “I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able,” DeMarco said in a press release.

Minus the mastering, done by David Ives, the entirety of the album was made by DeMarco. Even the music videos were shot by him alone, the first of which came out today alongside his album announcement. Shot like a home video, the project shows DaMarco gliding across a Canadian river in a canoe, interspersed by shots of the local wildlife. The project provides rightfully comforting visuals for the new single “Home,” which DeMarco says is “a song I wrote at my home in Los Angeles about what home means to me.” An ode to the joys of a solitary life, twangy guitar and mid-tempo drums frame DeMarco’s soft vocals as he sings of letting the dark face of his past fade away. “These days I’d much rather be on my own / No more walking those streets / That I once called my home,” he sings. Failed friendships and pains are left behind, the time left to amend them long gone, but DeMarco finds peace in the safety of the place he calls home.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Guitar, the music video for “Home,” and DeMarco’s upcoming tour dates below.